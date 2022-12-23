MQTT X

par EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

Changements dans la version 1.9.3

il y a environ 1 mois
Taille installée~241 MB
Taille du téléchargement91 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations11 971
LicenceApache License 2.0
Site web du projethttps://mqttx.app/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.emqx.MQTTX

Exécuter

flatpak run com.emqx.MQTTX