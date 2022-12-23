merkato

par Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Changements dans la version 0.1.4.3

il y a 11 mois
Taille installée~240 KB
Taille du téléchargement86 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 595
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock