merkato
par Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments
Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.
Features:
- Create your personal portfolio
- Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
- Designed for Gnome
- Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
- Adjust the refresh rate
- Dark Mode
Changements dans la version 0.1.4.3
il y a 11 mois
Taille installée~240 KB
Taille du téléchargement86 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 595
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer