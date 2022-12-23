EDuke32

par Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Changements dans la version 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

Taille installée~23 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations18 627
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web du projethttps://www.eduke32.com/
Aidehttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

Tags:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter