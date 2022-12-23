DOSBox

Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

DOSBox is a DOS-emulator using SDL for easy portability to different platforms. DOSBox has already been ported to several different platforms, such as Windows, BeOS, Linux, Mac OS X...

DOSBox emulates a 286/386 realmode CPU, Directory FileSystem/XMS/EMS, a SoundBlaster card for excellent sound compatibility with older games... You can "re-live" the good old days with the help of DOSBox, it can run plenty of the old classics that don't run on your new computer!

This version of DOSBox is sandboxed. You have to copy your DOS files to your Documents directory and mount them using a mount command in DOSBox.

Changements dans la version 0.74-3

il y a presque 4 ans
Taille installée~4 MB
Taille du téléchargement2 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations57 358
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web du projethttps://www.dosbox.com
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.dosbox.DOSBox

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.dosbox.DOSBox

Exécuter

flatpak run com.dosbox.DOSBox