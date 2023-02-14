Dave Gnukem
par David Joffe
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
Changements dans la version 1.0.3
il y a 7 mois
Taille installée~25 MB
Taille du téléchargement20 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 639
LicenceMIT License
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer