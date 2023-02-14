Dave Gnukem

par David Joffe
  • Capture d’écran
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Changements dans la version 1.0.3

il y a 7 mois
Taille installée~25 MB
Taille du téléchargement20 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 639
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Foire aux questionshttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Exécuter

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro