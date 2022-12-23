DIY Layout Creator
par Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
Changements dans la version 4.37.0
il y a environ 2 mois
Taille installée~370 MB
Taille du téléchargement140 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations20 889
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer
Exécuter
Tags: