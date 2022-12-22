syncBackup
par Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Changements dans la version 2.0.1
il y a environ 1 an
Taille installée~4 MB
Taille du téléchargement516 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations6 352
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
