CorsixTH
par CorsixTH developers
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
Changements dans la version 0.66
il y a 12 mois
Taille installée~50 MB
Taille du téléchargement34 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations4 902
LicenceBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer