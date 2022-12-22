Dinonuggy's Journey
par CoEck Studios
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!
Changements dans la version 0.70.2
il y a environ 1 an
Taille installée~42 MB
Taille du téléchargement21 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations2 101
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer