Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Changements dans la version 2.1.0

il y a plus d’un an
Taille installée~105 MB
Taille du téléchargement32 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations2 614
LicenceBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Site web du projethttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

Installation manuelle

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Exécuter

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard