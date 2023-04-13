Deckr

par Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Changements dans la version 1.1.67

il y a 5 jours
Taille installée~86 MB
Taille du téléchargement38 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations606
LicencePropriétaire
Site web du projethttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Exécuter

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr