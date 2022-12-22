BrickBuster
par Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Changements dans la version 1.0
il y a environ 2 ans
Taille installée~37 MB
Taille du téléchargement16 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations1 089
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
