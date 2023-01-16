Chess Clock

par Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~146 KB
Taille du téléchargement54 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 351
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Exécuter

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
