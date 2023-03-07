BYOD

Installer

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Changements dans la version 1.1.3

il y a 5 mois
Taille installée~9 MB
Taille du téléchargement4 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations501
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://chowdsp.com/
Parcourir le code sourcehttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Exécuter

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD