A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Changements dans la version 2.7

il y a plus de 3 ans
Taille installée~2 MB
Taille du téléchargement1 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations4 278
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
Site web du projethttp://grafx2.tk
Signaler un problèmehttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

Exécuter

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2