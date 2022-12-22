Brave Browser

par Brave Software
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Changements dans la version 1.52.126

il y a 8 jours
Taille installée~358 MB
Taille du téléchargement157 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations998 369
LicenceMozilla Public License 2.0
Site web du projethttps://brave.com/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Exécuter

flatpak run com.brave.Browser