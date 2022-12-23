Vorta

Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Changements dans la version v0.8.12

il y a 2 mois
Taille installée~52 MB
Taille du téléchargement15 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations43 049
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Aidehttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Traduirehttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Exécuter

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
Tags:
borg