BlueJeans

par BlueJeans Networks
Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Changements dans la version 2.33.2

il y a environ 1 mois
Taille installée~109 MB
Taille du téléchargement108 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations6 337
LicencePropriétaire
Site web du projethttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Exécuter

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans