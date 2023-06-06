Blockstream Green

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.

Changements dans la version 1.2.0

il y a environ 1 mois
Taille installée~87 MB
Taille du téléchargement36 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations190
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://blockstream.com/green
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.blockstream.Green

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.blockstream.Green

Exécuter

flatpak run com.blockstream.Green