Simple Diary
par Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Changements dans la version v0.4.3
il y a 8 mois
Taille installée~582 KB
Taille du téléchargement194 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations2 656
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer