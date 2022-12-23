Password Calculator
Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret
This app calculates strong passwords for each alias from your single secret. No need to remember dozens of passwords any longer and no need for a password manager!
Changements dans la version 1.1
il y a environ 6 ans
Taille installée~65 MB
Taille du téléchargement23 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 030
Licencezlib License
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer