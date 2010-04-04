Bitwig Studio
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Changements dans la version 4.4.10
il y a 3 mois
Taille installée~513 MB
Taille du téléchargement312 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations57 361
LicencePropriétaire
Installations au fil du temps
