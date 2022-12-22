Authenticator

par Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
InstallerFaire un don
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

Changements dans la version 4.2.0

il y a 6 mois
Taille installée~28 MB
Taille du téléchargement10 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations73 159
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
Traduirehttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Exécuter

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
