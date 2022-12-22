X Air Edit

par Behringer
Behringer XR mixers user interface

X Air Edit is the companion application the Behringer XR mixers. It gives full control on mixing and effect processing as well as provides live metering data.

Changements dans la version 1.7

il y a environ 2 ans
Taille installée~8 MB
Taille du téléchargement8 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations4 572
Licencehttps://www.behringer.com/product.html?modelCode=P0BI8
Site web du projethttps://www.behringer.com/product.html?modelCode=P0BI8
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.behringer.XAirEdit

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.behringer.XAirEdit

Exécuter

flatpak run com.behringer.XAirEdit
Tags:
mixer