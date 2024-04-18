Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

par Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Installer
Faire un don
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Changements dans la version 3.0.0

il y a environ 1 mois
(Construit il y a environ 8 heures)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Construit par la communauté

    Ce logiciel est développé de manière ouverte par une communauté de bénévoles, et publié sous MIT License.
    S'engager
Taille installée~269.25 MiB
Taille du téléchargement108.95 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
Étiquettes :
linuxflatpak