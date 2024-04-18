Beaver Notes
par Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Changements dans la version 3.0.0
il y a environ 1 mois
(Construit il y a environ 8 heures)
- Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni
Taille installée~269.25 MiB
Taille du téléchargement108.95 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64