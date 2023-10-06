Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

par AMPL Optimization, Inc
Installer

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Changements dans la version 4.0.0.202308171623

il y a 3 mois
(Construit il y a 6 jours)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Propriétaire

    Ce logiciel n'est pas développé de manière ouverte, de sorte que seuls ses développeurs savent comment il fonctionne. Il peut présenter des failles de sécurité difficiles à détecter et être modifié sans contrôle.
Taille installée~446.73 MiB
Taille du téléchargement446.59 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations274
Tags:
linuxflatpak