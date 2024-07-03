Flathub Logo

Alpine Client

par Crystal Development, LLC
alpineclient.com
Installer
Home screen

A lightweight Minecraft mod-pack

Alpine Client is an all-in-one modpack for Minecraft that offers a multitude of enhancements and optimizations to improve your gameplay. It brings together popular mods, exclusive features, player cosmetics, and multi-version support to curate the ultimate player experience.

Changements dans la version 1.6.0

il y a 17 jours
(Construit il y a environ 10 heures)
Notes de mise à jour

  • Construit par la communauté

    Ce logiciel est développé de manière ouverte par une communauté de bénévoles, et publié sous Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    S'engager
Taille installée~8.37 MiB
Taille du téléchargement4.84 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
Étiquettes :
alpineclientminecraftlinuxflatpak