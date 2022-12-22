Airtame

par Airtame
Installer
  • Capture d’écran

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Changements dans la version 4.5.2

il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~81 MB
Taille du téléchargement75 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations5 730
LicencePropriétaire
Site web du projethttps://airtame.com/
Aidehttps://help.airtame.com/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

Exécuter

flatpak run com.airtame.Client