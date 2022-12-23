Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.

It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!

You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.

Taille installée~107 MB
Taille du téléchargement83 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations11 128
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://agateau.com/projects/pixelwheels
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/agateau/pixelwheels/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.agateau.PixelWheels

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.agateau.PixelWheels

Exécuter

flatpak run com.agateau.PixelWheels