Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Changements dans la version 9.5.5

il y a environ 10 ans
Taille installée~68 MB
Taille du téléchargement60 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations29 629
Licencehttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Site web du projethttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Aidehttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Exécuter

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader