Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Taille installée~18 MB
Taille du téléchargement11 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations146 591
Licencehttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Site web du projethttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Exécuter

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
