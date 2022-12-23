Dice Roller

par Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Changements dans la version 1.1.3

il y a presque 4 ans
Taille installée~509 KB
Taille du téléchargement229 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 997
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

