Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Changements dans la version 1.0.6

Taille installée~273 MB
Taille du téléchargement90 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations914
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://luoja.co
Aidehttps://telyn.docs.luoja.co
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

