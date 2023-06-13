LCEDA Pro

par LCEDA
An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool

LCEDA (Chinese: 嘉立创EDA), Chinese editon of EasyEDA, is a web-based, ready-to-use, easy-to-use, team-collaborative EDA tool.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by LCEDA.

Changements dans la version 2.0.30

il y a 28 jours
Taille installée~249 MB
Taille du téléchargement245 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations62
Licencehttps://lceda.cn/page/legal
Site web du projethttps://lceda.cn/
Aidehttps://prodocs.lceda.cn/cn/introduction/introduction/index.html
Foire aux questionshttps://prodocs.lceda.cn/cn/faq/editor/index.html
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/cn.lceda.LCEDAPro

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub cn.lceda.LCEDAPro

Exécuter

flatpak run cn.lceda.LCEDAPro