Tandem
par Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Changements dans la version 2.2.307
il y a plus d’un an
Taille installée~216 MB
Taille du téléchargement212 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations2 496
LicencePropriétaire
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer