Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Changements dans la version 2.2.307

il y a plus d’un an
Taille installée~216 MB
Taille du téléchargement212 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations2 496
LicencePropriétaire
Site web du projethttps://tandem.chat
Aidehttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Exécuter

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client