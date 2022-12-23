Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
Chat over email and head back to the future with us!
Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
Changements dans la version v1.36.4
il y a 2 mois
Taille installée~336 MB
Taille du téléchargement135 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations15 752
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer