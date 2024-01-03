Flathub Logo

TigerJython

par TJ Group
TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Changements dans la version 2.39

il y a 15 jours
(Construit il y a environ 5 heures)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Construit par la communauté

    Ce logiciel est développé de manière ouverte par une communauté de bénévoles, et publié sous BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
Taille installée~322.87 MiB
Taille du téléchargement183.01 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
Étiquettes :
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak