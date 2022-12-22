Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Changements dans la version 0.15.0

il y a 4 mois
Taille installée~351 MB
Taille du téléchargement115 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations15 728
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Aidehttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Traduirehttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Parcourir le code sourcehttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Contribuer à l’applihttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Exécuter

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
