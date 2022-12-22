OpenBoard

par Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

Changements dans la version 1.6.4

Taille installée~142 MB
Taille du téléchargement65 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations57 073
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://www.openboard.ch
Aidehttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
Traduirehttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Exécuter

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard