ROOT
par ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Changements dans la version 6.30.02
il y a environ 2 mois
(Construit il y a environ 5 heures)
- Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni
Taille installée~602.46 MiB
Taille du téléchargement256.37 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64