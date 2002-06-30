Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Changements dans la version 6.30.02

il y a environ 2 mois
(Construit il y a environ 5 heures)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Construit par la communauté

    Ce logiciel est développé de manière ouverte par une communauté de bénévoles, et publié sous GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    S'engager
Taille installée~602.46 MiB
Taille du téléchargement256.37 MiB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64, aarch64
