Raven

par James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Changements dans la version 3.7

il y a environ 2 mois
Taille installée~11 MB
Taille du téléchargement4 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations118
LicenceArtistic License 2.0
Site web du projethttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Aidehttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

