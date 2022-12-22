Parallel Launcher
par Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Changements dans la version v6.19.0
il y a 7 jours
Taille installée~760 MB
Taille du téléchargement531 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations34 639
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installations au fil du temps
