Dconf Editor
par The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Changements dans la version 43.0
il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~1 MB
Taille du téléchargement468 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
