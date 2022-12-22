Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Changements dans la version 43.0

il y a 9 mois
Taille installée~1 MB
Taille du téléchargement468 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations67 831
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web du projethttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Traduirehttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
configurationsettings