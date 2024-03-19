Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

par Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Installer
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

