IRPF 2024
par Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
Changements dans la version 1.0
il y a 7 jours
(Construit il y a environ 4 heures)
- Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni
Taille installée~263.88 MiB
Taille du téléchargement103.13 MiB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64