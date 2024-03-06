Flathub Logo

eduK

par eduK
Installer
Course Viewing Screen

eduK is an educational web platform focused on assisting users in income generation

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Changements dans la version 0.0.1

il y a 20 jours
(Construit il y a environ 6 heures)
  • Aucun journal des modifications n'est fourni

  • Construit par la communauté

    Ce logiciel est développé de manière ouverte par une communauté de bénévoles, et publié sous GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    S'engager
Taille installée~391.03 MiB
Taille du téléchargement271.35 MiB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Étiquettes :
linuxflatpak