ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Changements dans la version 0.6.4

il y a plus de 5 ans
Taille installée~864 KB
Taille du téléchargement406 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations963
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web du projethttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Aidehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Signaler un problèmehttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Installation manuelle

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Exécuter

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
Tags:
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf