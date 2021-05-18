Cambalache

par Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Faire un don
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Changements dans la version 0.12.1

il y a 5 jours
Taille installée~6 MB
Taille du téléchargement2 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations18 211
LicenceGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Contacthttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Signaler un problèmehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Exécuter

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
