A jukebox-like music player

A simple music player with a jukebox-like UI. It shows the albums and their songs in albums and can be added to the playlist with a coin-like system.

Changements dans la version 1.4

il y a 7 mois
Taille installée~3 MB
Taille du téléchargement610 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 098
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site web du projethttps://gitlab.com/softwareperonista/rockarrolla
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.softwareperonista.Rockarrolla

