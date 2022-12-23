Rockarrolla
A jukebox-like music player
A simple music player with a jukebox-like UI. It shows the albums and their songs in albums and can be added to the playlist with a coin-like system.
Changements dans la version 1.4
il y a 7 mois
Taille installée~3 MB
Taille du téléchargement610 KB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations3 098
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installations au fil du temps
Installation manuelle
Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer