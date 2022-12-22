Ywallet

par Hanh Huynh Huu
Installer

Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash

Fastest synchronization of all the wallets on the market

Supports every feature of shielded y/zcash

Track your wallet performance and expenditures

Watch-only and Cold Wallet

Changements dans la version 1.3.3+379

il y a 4 mois
Taille installée~101 MB
Taille du téléchargement72 MB
Architectures disponiblesx86_64
Installations843
LicenceMIT License
Site web du projethttps://hhanh00.github.io/zwallet/
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.ywallet.Ywallet

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.ywallet.Ywallet

Exécuter

flatpak run app.ywallet.Ywallet