xemu

Installer
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran
  • Capture d’écran

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Changements dans la version v0.7.96

il y a 4 jours
Taille installée~19 MB
Taille du téléchargement6 MB
Architectures disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Installations1 217 140
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site web du projethttps://xemu.app
Aidehttps://xemu.app/docs
Foire aux questionshttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Signaler un problèmehttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifestehttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Installations au fil du temps

Installation manuelle

Assurez-vous de lire le guide d’installation avant de l’installer

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Exécuter

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu